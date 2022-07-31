In the Bengals final two offensive plays of Super Bowl LVI, running back Joe Mixon was not on the field as the Rams sealed the victory. Needing just one yard to extend the game, the Bengals couldn’t convert, leading to a turnover on downs.

After the game, head coach Zac Taylor said that Mixon not being in the game wasn’t an indictment on what he thinks of Mixon as a player.

On Friday, Mixon discussed not being in the game for those plays for the first time since.

“I mean at the end of the day, like I said. … Who was out there at the end of the day, whoever is out there, I have no doubt in my mind that they should make the play,” Mixon said, via Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “You know what I’m saying, coach got caught up in running two minute and through the playoffs, he had me in two-minute. It was just a caught up in the moment thing. I really should have taken initiative on myself and just been like, ‘Hey, I’m coming in.’ But you know it was the heat of the moment.”

Taylor acknowledged Saturday that he and Mixon spoke about the situation, and he doesn’t blame Mixon for feeling the way he feels.

“You absolutely should feel passionate about that situation,” Taylor said, via ESPN’s Ben Baby. “He’s handled it outstanding. That's much appreciated. He knows that. It’s one of the reasons you want to get back to those moments, you know?”

If the Bengals are going to get back to the Super Bowl, they need Taylor and Mixon on the same page, so this is a good sign for the club heading into training camp.

