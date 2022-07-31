Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Zac Taylor, Joe Mixon Say Super Bowl Friction Is Behind Them

In the Bengals final two offensive plays of Super Bowl LVI, running back Joe Mixon was not on the field as the Rams sealed the victory. Needing just one yard to extend the game, the Bengals couldn’t convert, leading to a turnover on downs.

After the game, head coach Zac Taylor said that Mixon not being in the game wasn’t an indictment on what he thinks of Mixon as a player.

On Friday, Mixon discussed not being in the game for those plays for the first time since.

“I mean at the end of the day, like I said. … Who was out there at the end of the day, whoever is out there, I have no doubt in my mind that they should make the play,” Mixon said, via Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “You know what I’m saying, coach got caught up in running two minute and through the playoffs, he had me in two-minute. It was just a caught up in the moment thing. I really should have taken initiative on myself and just been like, ‘Hey, I’m coming in.’ But you know it was the heat of the moment.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Taylor acknowledged Saturday that he and Mixon spoke about the situation, and he doesn’t blame Mixon for feeling the way he feels.

“You absolutely should feel passionate about that situation,” Taylor said, via ESPN’s Ben Baby. “He’s handled it outstanding. That's much appreciated. He knows that. It’s one of the reasons you want to get back to those moments, you know?”  

If the Bengals are going to get back to the Super Bowl, they need Taylor and Mixon on the same page, so this is a good sign for the club heading into training camp.

More NFL Coverage:

Breaking
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

YOU MAY LIKE

Start of the race: 63 RUSSELL George (gbr), Mercedes AMG F1 Team W13, 44 HAMILTON Lewis (gbr), Mercedes AMG F1 Team W13, action during the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2022
Formula1

Ex-F1 Race Director Details Receiving Death Threats in 2021

Michael Masi discusses “racist, abusive, vile” messages he received after controversial Abu Dhabi ruling.

By Associated Press28 minutes ago
Boxer Danny Garcia smiles at the camera during a fight.
Boxing

Danny Garcia Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles After Victory

The 34-year-old returned to boxing after a 19-month absence.

By Daniel Chavkin38 minutes ago
Amanda Nunes of Brazil celebrates after defeating Julianna Pena in their bantamweight title bout during UFC 277 at American Airlines Center on July 30, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. Amanda Nunes won via unanimous decision.
MMA

UFC 277 Recap: Nunes Reclaims Her Crown

Amanda Nunes and Julianna Peña engaged in a thoroughly entertaining bout for the bantamweight crown, with Nunes ultimately exacting her revenge.

By Justin Barrasso12 hours ago
USATSI_18741053 (1)
Play
MLB

Juan Soto: ‘It Feels Weird’ Being a Part of Trade Talks

The star outfielder discussed the ongoing rumors and his future with the Nationals ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline.

By Jelani Scott9 hours ago
Paolo Banchero walks the floor before the start of the the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 23, 2022, in New York. Banchero was selected first overall by the Orlando Magic. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
NBA

Magic’s Banchero, T-Wolves’ McDaniels Drop 50 Points at Pro-Am

The young standouts stole the show in a contest that also featured a big game from Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren.

By Jelani Scott11 hours ago
jake-paul
Boxing

Paul, Rahman Jr. Fight Canceled Because of Weight Problems

The anticipated Aug. 6 bout will not take place after Hasim Rahman Jr. was unwilling to meet the fight’s contracted weight limit.

By Jelani Scott12 hours ago
Chicago Fire FC goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina (1) walks during the first half against the Vancouver Whitecaps FC at BC Place.
Soccer

Report: U.S. GK Gabriel Slonina to Transfer to Chelsea

The 18-year-old U.S. international will make the move to London after the conclusion of the MLS season.

By Marcus Krum13 hours ago
Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7)
MLB

White Sox’s Anderson Suspended Three Games for Umpire Contact

The two-time All-Star was ejected after his altercation with home plate umpire Nick Mahrley during Friday’s game against the Athletics.

By Jelani Scott14 hours ago