The 49ers and star wide receiver Deebo Samuel are in agreement on a contract extension, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The three-year extension is reportedly worth $73.5 million with $58.1 million guaranteed.

The reported deal would put an end to a long offseason of drama after Samuel reportedly requested a trade in April because of how much he plays running back in the team’s offense.

Just last week, coach Kyle Shanahan appeared on The TK Show podcast and addressed the whole ordeal but didn’t seem worried. He said he thought the situation would “take care of itself” and was asked if he’d consider agreeing to not use Samuel as much in the run game next season.

“That’s something I would totally do if I believed that was the best thing for our team, if I believed that was the best thing for Deebo then it’s an easy decision,” Shanahan said. “If you believe that’s the wrong thing for the team and if you also believe that’s the wrong decision for the player, then that’s stuff you gotta talk to people about. There’s no secret agendas here.”

It remains to be seen if Samuel will be used less as a running back, but his effectiveness wherever he lines up is undeniable. Samuel caught 77 passes for 1,405 yards this past season, but he also rushed for 365 yards on 59 carries. He finished 2021 with 14 total touchdowns and was named first-team All-Pro.

