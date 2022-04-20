Skip to main content
Deebo Samuel, Devin Booker and Jerry West on Today's SI Feed
Deebo Samuel, Devin Booker and Jerry West on Today's SI Feed

Deebo Samuel Has Requested a Trade From the 49ers—Report

Deebo Samuel has requested a trade from the 49ers, according to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington. Samuel told ESPN over the phone that he has asked San Francisco to deal him somewhere else but did not elaborate why. 

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Samuel requested a trade over a week ago and money is not the root of the demand, but Samuel does has issue with how he’s utilized with the 49ers. This would explain why there has been no movement on extension talks with Samuel, who is entering the last year of his current deal. 

Samuel is used unlike any other player in the NFL because of how much the 49ers depend on the receiver in the run game. Not only did Samuel catch 77 passes for 1,405 yards, but he also rushed for 365 yards on 59 carries. He finished 2021 with 14 total touchdowns and was named first-team All-Pro. The offense’s architect, Mike McDaniel, left the 49ers to coach the Dolphins. 

This all follows an ESPN report that was published Monday that detailed Samuel, along with Titans star receiver AJ Brown, would not attend their respective teams’ on-field offseason workout programs until he got a longterm extension. Commanders wideout Terry McLaurin was also mentioned to be looking for a deal but was still planning to join his team while still seeking a new deal. 

On Tuesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said that “San Francisco would pay Deebo Samuel today, tomorrow, the next day,” even with the elevated market for wide receivers, but that Samuel had put a halt to the talks.

The 49ers don’t have to trade Samuel, but if they entertained a deal, the Texans would be a suitor, according to The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami. Any deal for Samuel would likely include a first-round draft pick and Houston has both the No. 3 and No. 13 pick in this year’s draft. San Francisco doesn’t have a pick until No. 61. 

For more San Francisco 49ers coverage, go to All 49ers. 

San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

