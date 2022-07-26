Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL
Sean McVay Reflects On Why He Returned to the Rams
Sean McVay Reflects On Why He Returned to the Rams

Kyle Shanahan Not Worried About Deebo Samuel Contract Situation

During an appearance on The TK Show podcast, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was asked about ongoing contract negotiations with wide receiver Deebo Samuel. The star reportedly requested a trade in April because of how much he plays running back in the team’s offense. 

Shanahan said he’s not worried about the situation or Samuel holding out and expects him to participate in drills during training camp. His comments can be heard here at the 10:17 mark. 

“I think that’s going to take care of itself,” Shanahan said. “The days of holding out and stuff are a little bit different now because players, regardless of what the team decides later, they always have to pay that back. That doesn’t make sense for those guys. … So I’d be surprised if that happens.”

Samuel is up for an extension and if one isn’t reached the team could either trade him or let him hit free agency next offseason. The 26-year-old is used unlike any wideout in the NFL due to his utility in the run game but he reportedly doesn’t want to be used in that way anymore due to the hits he accumulates. Shanahan was asked if he’d consider agreeing to not use Samuel as much in the run game next season. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“That’s something I would totally do if I believed that was the best thing for our team, if I believed that was the best thing for Deebo then it’s an easy decision,” Shanahan said. “If you believe that’s the wrong thing for the team and if you also believe that’s the wong decision for the player, then that’s stuff you gotta talk to people about. There’s no secret agendas here.”

Not only did Samuel catch 77 passes for 1,405 yards this past season, but he also rushed for 365 yards on 59 carries. He finished 2021 with 14 total touchdowns and was named first-team All-Pro. Samuel is perhaps the most important player on the 49ers and losing him, even via trade, would be a significant blow.

More NFL Coverage:

Breaking
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

YOU MAY LIKE

kyler-murray
Extra Mustard

Kyler Murray ‘Homework’ Clause in His Contract Leads to Memes, Mocking, Amazement

The Cardinals are making sure Kyler Murray watches film for four hours a week with no distractions.

By Jimmy Traina32 seconds ago
Team Wilson forward Liz Cambage celebrates after Team Wilson defeated Team Delle Donne in the WNBA All Star Game at Mandalay Bay Events Center.
WNBA

Sparks, Liz Cambage Agree to Part Ways

Los Angeles agreed to terminate the center’s contract.

By Joseph Salvador17 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Man United training
Play
Soccer

Ronaldo Returns to Manchester for Talks About His Club Future

Cristiano Ronaldo showed up at Man United’s training ground with his future at the club up in the air.

By Associated Press30 minutes ago
Big 10 commissioner Kevin Warren looks on during the Big Ten championship game between Michigan and Iowa.
Play
College Football

Big Ten Commish Says Future Expansion Possible ‘at the Right Time’

Speaking at the conference’s media days, the commissioner didn’t rule out additional expansion in the coming years.

By Zach Koons31 minutes ago
Jahki Howard
Play
College Basketball

Overtime Elite Adds Top Prep Prospects Jahki Howard, Bryson Tiller

Howard and Tiller dominated the competition on their respective circuits this summer.

By Jason Jordan50 minutes ago
Bayern Munich signs Mathys Tel
Play
Soccer

Bayern Signs 17-Year-Old Tel in Transfer Worth Up to $30M

Mathys Tel leaves Rennes for the German champion, which sold Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona this summer.

By Associated Press56 minutes ago
Kevin Durant and Jaylen Brown
Play
NBA

Why the Celtics Are the Favorite to Land Kevin Durant

Plus, can any team actually outbid the Knicks for Donovan Mitchell?

By Chris Mannix1 hour ago
paulana-lamonieer
Play
More Sports

Paulana Lamonier Is Smashing the Stereotype That Black People Don’t Swim

Fed up with the racial disparities in swimming participation, the Black People Will Swim founder set out to improve the statistics.

By Danielle Bryant1 hour ago