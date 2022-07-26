During an appearance on The TK Show podcast, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was asked about ongoing contract negotiations with wide receiver Deebo Samuel. The star reportedly requested a trade in April because of how much he plays running back in the team’s offense.

Shanahan said he’s not worried about the situation or Samuel holding out and expects him to participate in drills during training camp. His comments can be heard here at the 10:17 mark.

“I think that’s going to take care of itself,” Shanahan said. “The days of holding out and stuff are a little bit different now because players, regardless of what the team decides later, they always have to pay that back. That doesn’t make sense for those guys. … So I’d be surprised if that happens.”

Samuel is up for an extension and if one isn’t reached the team could either trade him or let him hit free agency next offseason. The 26-year-old is used unlike any wideout in the NFL due to his utility in the run game but he reportedly doesn’t want to be used in that way anymore due to the hits he accumulates. Shanahan was asked if he’d consider agreeing to not use Samuel as much in the run game next season.

“That’s something I would totally do if I believed that was the best thing for our team, if I believed that was the best thing for Deebo then it’s an easy decision,” Shanahan said. “If you believe that’s the wrong thing for the team and if you also believe that’s the wong decision for the player, then that’s stuff you gotta talk to people about. There’s no secret agendas here.”

Not only did Samuel catch 77 passes for 1,405 yards this past season, but he also rushed for 365 yards on 59 carries. He finished 2021 with 14 total touchdowns and was named first-team All-Pro. Samuel is perhaps the most important player on the 49ers and losing him, even via trade, would be a significant blow.

