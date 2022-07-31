The Rams hope to gain clarity on the injury situation of wide receiver Van Jefferson on Monday.

Jefferson, who emerged as a key contributor for Los Angeles in 2021, underwent knee surgery during the offseason. The third-year pro is slated to see a knee specialist Monday to determine whether he needs another surgical procedure, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. It’s uncertain whether the same injury is bothering Jefferson or if it’s a new injury.

Jefferson faces the prospect of missing several weeks of training camp, according to Rapoport. The 26-year-old Jefferson missed practice on Saturday, but coach Sean McVay didn’t have details on the wideout’s condition.

“We’re figuring that out right now, working through that,” McVay said Saturday, per Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.

Jefferson recorded 50 receptions for 802 yards with six touchdown catches last season. He added nine catches for 102 yards in the postseason.

