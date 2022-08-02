Saints wide receiver Kawaan Baker will reportedly miss the first six games of the 2022 NFL season due to violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

Baker, who was drafted in the seventh round of 2021 NFL draft, has not decided whether he plans to appeal the NFL’s decision, per nola.com. Despite his six-game suspension from regular season games, Baker will still be able to participate in the Saints preseason games and practices.

The Saints first six games of the ’22 season include the Falcons, Buccaneers, Panthers, Vikings, Seahawks and Bengals. If Baker makes New Orleans’s initial 53-man roster, he can become active for the regular season ahead of the Saints’ Week 7 road matchup against the Cardinals.

Baker, who spent most of his first year on the Saints practice squad, faces tough competition as he seeks to land a roster spot among a crowded and talented group of wide receivers that includes Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, Chris Olave, Marquez Callaway, Tre’Quan Smith and Deonte Harty.

During his rookie campaign in 2021, the former South Alabama wide receiver played in two games on special teams.

