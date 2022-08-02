Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Van Jefferson to Undergo Knee Surgery on Tuesday, Sean McVay Says

After Monday’s practice, Rams coach Sean McVay announced that wide receiver Van Jefferson will undergo knee surgery. It will be a “minor surgery” for a “little tweak,” McVay said per Stu Jackson of therams.com

On Sunday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Jefferson was scheduled to see a specialist Monday due to a knee issue that were plaguing him. McVay said Jefferson will only be out for a couple of weeks. 

“It was really positive news that we got on him,” McVay said, per therams.com. “He’s in good spirits.”

When asked if he expects Jefferson to be available for the Rams’ season-opener against the Bills, McVay said “that’s up in the air right now.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“There’s definitely a chance for that, but we’ll see how the surgery goes and kind of have a better feel,” he said.

Los Angeles selected Jefferson in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft out of Florida and he’s coming off a solid ‘21 campaign. Jefferson, 26, caught 50 passes for 802 yards and six touchdowns last season but may miss out when the reigning Super Bowl champions start their season in a month. 

The Rams will face the Bills on Sept. 8 at 8:20 p.m. ET to start the 2022 season. 

More NFL Coverage:

For more Los Angeles Rams coverage, go to Ram Digest 

Breaking
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

YOU MAY LIKE

rick pitino
College Basketball

Report: NCAA Alleges Rick Pitino Authorized Bribery of Recruit

The NCAA accused Pitino of signing off on a $100,000 payment to the father of former recruit Brian Bowen.

By Nick Selbe4 minutes ago
Cowboys receiver James Washington (83) carries the ball during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Play
NFL

Cowboys’ James Washington Suffers Broken Foot, per Report

The 26-year-old wideout signed a one-year deal with Dallas this offseason.

By Nick Selbe4 hours ago
Reds left fielder Tommy Pham (28) high fives teammates after scoring on a two-run double hit by shortstop Kyle Farmer (not pictured) in the first inning.
Play
MLB

Report: Red Sox Finalizing Deal for Reds’ Tommy Pham

After trading away catcher Christian Vázquez earlier on Monday, Boston is adding a veteran outfielder.

By Zach Koons27 minutes ago
Ravens kicker Justin Tucker (9) kicks a field goal during the fourth quarter of a game against the Steelers.
Extra Mustard

Ravens Troll Steelers After Chris Boswell Contract News

The AFC North rivalry is alive and well.

By Zach Koons30 minutes ago
Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) walks off the field during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
Play
NFL

Sources: Watson, NFL Tried to Agree on Suspension, Fine After Hearing

While Robinson was making her decision, there was a last-ditch effort to get a deal done.

By Joseph Salvador45 minutes ago
Nov 8, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) looks on from the sidelines against the Chicago Bearsduring the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh won 29-27. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Steelers Make Chris Boswell NFL’s Highest-Paid Kicker, per Report

The deal ties him with Ravens Pro Bowler Justin Tucker as the highest-paid kickers in the league’s history.

By Jelani Scott46 minutes ago
Atlanta Braves’ Austin Riley celebrates after hitting a home run against the Washington Nationals in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 10, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
MLB

Austin Riley, Braves Agree on Franchise Record Contract Extension

Atlanta announced the star third baseman’s 10-year deal on Monday.

By Jelani Scott53 minutes ago
Justin Fields during Bears 2022 training camp
Play
NFL

Bears Training Camp: Fields Impressing in New Offense

The second-year QB has adapted well to offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s new scheme. Elsewhere, rookies are taking advantage of opportunities.

By Albert Breer59 minutes ago