After Monday’s practice, Rams coach Sean McVay announced that wide receiver Van Jefferson will undergo knee surgery. It will be a “minor surgery” for a “little tweak,” McVay said per Stu Jackson of therams.com.

On Sunday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Jefferson was scheduled to see a specialist Monday due to a knee issue that were plaguing him. McVay said Jefferson will only be out for a couple of weeks.

“It was really positive news that we got on him,” McVay said, per therams.com. “He’s in good spirits.”

When asked if he expects Jefferson to be available for the Rams’ season-opener against the Bills, McVay said “that’s up in the air right now.”

“There’s definitely a chance for that, but we’ll see how the surgery goes and kind of have a better feel,” he said.

Los Angeles selected Jefferson in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft out of Florida and he’s coming off a solid ‘21 campaign. Jefferson, 26, caught 50 passes for 802 yards and six touchdowns last season but may miss out when the reigning Super Bowl champions start their season in a month.

The Rams will face the Bills on Sept. 8 at 8:20 p.m. ET to start the 2022 season.

