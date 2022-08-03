Skip to main content
Jets’ Zach Wilson Opens Up About Deleting Social Media Apps

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson admitted that he doesn’t see any social media hate he is getting since training camp began last week because he deleted all of his social media apps.

The 23-year-old, who is heading into his second NFL season, said this is something he started doing while at BYU, too, as a way to focus on his game and not listen to the critics.

“It’s a great way to disconnect and my mind is 100% here, focused on what it’s supposed to be focused on,” Wilson said, via ESPN. “I’m spending time with what my coaches are saying in the meeting room rather than everybody else.”

Since he’s a starting quarterback in the NFL, lots of content is written about him. Some of it is complimentary, but most of it, especially from fans, can be harsh on his performance. So, in order not to focus on what others are saying, he doesn’t look at social media personally. He relies on a social media team to read him anything football related.

“When it comes down to reading things, I don’t ever get into that stuff,” Wilson said. “I don’t ever just scroll down social media.

Wilson will start his second NFL season on Sunday, Sept. 11 with the Jets’ first regular season game of 2022 against the Ravens. The quarterback didn’t specify when he plans to return onto social media, but it’s possible that he won’t download the apps again until after the football season ends.

“You always get people, [saying], ‘Don’t look at social media, blah, blah, blah,’” Wilson said. “There’s good and bad that comes from everything. For me, it just comes down to limiting what voices I really need to hear and, right now, it’s here, hearing what my coaches have to say, what the other quarterbacks have to say, and really what my teammates are thinking on every single play.”

In 13 starts in his rookie season, he finished with a 3–10 record while completing 213 passes of 383 attempts for 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

For more New York Jets coverage, go to Jets Country. 

