Bears WR N’Keal Harry Exits Training Camp Practice With Apparent Ankle Injury

Bears wide receiver N’Keal Harry suffered a high-ankle sprain during Saturday’s practice and will be seeing a specialist to learn how long he’s out, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Harry had his ankle rolled up on by linebacker Nicholas Morrow after receiving a screen pass during team drills. He could not put any weight on his ankle as he left the field.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus wouldn’t elaborate on the injury when speaking with reporters after practice on Saturday.

“I just saw him come down,” Eberflus said. “I saw the play and I don’t really know much from there. We’re obviously going to do the evaluation and then once I get that, we can get it back to you. And if it’s a longer situation, we’ll let you know what it is. If it’s day-by-day, we’ll say that too.”

Harry was traded from the Patriots to the Bears earlier this offseason, with Chicago sending a 2023 seventh-round pick to New England in exchange for the former first-round pick.

Harry was never able to come into form with the Patriots, as he tallied just 57 receptions for 598 yards and four touchdowns across three seasons with the team.

Harry was looking forward to the prospects of a fresh start with the Bears.

“I just feel like it’s a good fit for me,” Harry told reporters in late July. “Coming into the building, even when I came into the building, I just felt a lot of good vibes. Everyone here is excited. Looking forward to the season and it’s just a reset for me. A good reset.”

