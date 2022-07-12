Skip to main content
Patriots Trade WR N’Keal Harry to Bears for Seventh-Round Pick, per Report

The Patriots are trading former first-round draft pick and wide receiver N’Keal Harry to the Bears in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2024 draft, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport.  

In April, his agent Jamal Tooson told Garafolo that Harry and the team were exploring trade options

Harry was selected with the No. 32 pick out of Arizona State in the 2019 NFL draft by New England but hasn’t lived up to the expectations of a former first-round pick. In his first two seasons, he caught a total of 45 passes for 414 yards and four touchdowns. He started in five of his seven appearances during his rookie year and nine of his 14 games played in 2020. 

Before the start of the 2021 season, he requested a trade but was never dealt. He played in 12 games but started in just four of them where he tallied 12 catches for 184 yards. 

Now, he’ll get a fresh start in Chicago. 

