Former NFL RB Frank Gore Charged With Simple Assault

Longtime NFL running back Frank Gore was charged with simple assault in Atlantic City on July 31, the city’s police department confirmed in a statement Tuesday.

At 8:11 a.m. that day, police were dispatched to the Tropicana Atlantic City hotel and casino to respond to a reported domestic violence dispute, according to the statement. After an investigation, Gore, 39, was charged with simple assault. In New Jersey, the charge can carry up to six months in jail and a maximum fine of $1,000.

The victim, a 28-year-old woman from Miami, did not file a formal complaint and was not injured, according to police.

Gore is set to appear in court in October, according to TMZ Sports.