Hall of Fame Chiefs QB Len Dawson Enters Hospice Care at Age 87

Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback and Kansas City Chiefs legend Len Dawson has entered hospice care, "a close family friend" confirmed to Vahe Gregorian of The Kansas City Star.

Dawson quarterbacked the Chiefs to the first AFL-NFL World Championship Game (now known as Super Bowl I) and to the franchise's first Super Bowl victory in Super Bowl IV on Jan. 11, 1970.

Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1987, Dawson remains the Chiefs' all-time leader in passing yards, touchdowns, and quarterback wins. He signed with the AFL's Dallas Texans in 1962, one season before the Texans moved to Kansas City. Dawson went on to become a seven-time Pro Bowler, In the AFL, Dawson won four passing titles and was a six-time All-Star.

On Aug. 8, 1987, Dawson was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and ended his enshrinement speech with a message of thanks for his home state of Ohio before addressing the city that had become his home.

"This week has been so special. The treatment that we have received here in Canton, Ohio has been nothing but the very, very best. The people have been tremendous in helping us to do whatever we possibly can to get over the nervous feeling right now. The people from Canton are great, but you know something, I’ve always known that, because this is where I grew up. The people of Kansas City, for those of you who don’t know this place, is some kind of town. The people of Kansas City are tremendous; they have been tremendous to me and my family and to the Kansas City Chiefs. I am very proud, very proud to be here. This has been the greatest week of my life. Thank you very much."

Dawson, who earned the nickname "Lenny The Cool" during his playing days, stayed front-and-center in Kansas City for decades after his retirement, starting as KMBC Channel 9's first sports director in 1966, while he was still playing for the Chiefs.

In a 2017 story on chiefs.com, this era was recounted by Dan Israel, executive producer of the Chiefs' radio network, and current Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

"Practice would end at like 4:30 and he would pop off his shoulder pads, grab a mic and interview a player right then and there before he showered or anything," Israel explained. "Then they would rush the film downtown for processing, Lenny would shower get dressed and go to Channel 9 and then like 15 minutes before they went on air, the film would arrive. "That's the kind of chaos he was dealing with on a daily basis while he was playing." "I love those pictures where he's got his football pants on and he's interviewing one of the players. That's unbelievable," Chiefs coach Andy Reid laughed. "It was a different time and era, and he was at the beginning of that. He busted his tail to become one of the best at it and still had all of the respect of the players and the organization."

Dawson spent more than 50 years in broadcasting after (and during) nearly two decades of playing. Dawson retired from the Chiefs' radio network in 2017.

As noted by Vahe Gregorian of The Kansas City Star in a story about Dawson's retirement from the radio booth in 2017, Dawson had "quadruple bypass heart surgery and a battle with prostate cancer a few years ago and a more recent episode of shingles and some memory lapses" as a series of health issues later in life.

This story will be updated as necessary, including when the Chiefs or the Dawson family announce memorial services or other opportunities for fans to celebrate and remember Dawson's life and memory.