Cardinals WR Marquise Brown Addresses Speeding Arrest

Earlier this month, Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown was arrested and charged with criminal speeding. He was going 126 mph in a 65 mph zone at 7:05 AM while driving in the HOV lane when the incident occurred.

On Wednesday, Brown addressed the arrest for the first time since the incident.

“I want to learn from it,” Brown said, via AZCardinals.com. “I’m not a guy who gets into trouble, so I want to put in my past and make sure I’m always doing the right things at all times.”

Brown suffered a hamstring injury before training camp that has slowed his progress, and he is only now able to start practicing fully without any limitations. He did say that his hamstring is now “100 percent healthy.”

Brown is entering his first season with Arizona, as the Ravens traded him in April after three years with the team. The wide receiver reunites with Kyler Murray, who was his college quarterback at Oklahoma for the 2018 college football season.

Last season, Brown recorded 91 catches for 1,008 receiving yards and six touchdowns as the Ravens primary receiver. This year, Brown will slot down to a No. 2 receiver with DeAndre Hopkins as the top option, although Hopkins is out the first six games with a suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drugs policy.

More NFL Coverage:

All Cardinals: Cardinals Cut Kinglsey Keke, Four Others Ahead of Tuesday Deadline