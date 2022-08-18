Deshaun Watson Was Asked Whether He Maintains His Innocence

Editors’ note: This story contains accounts of sexual assault. If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or at https://www.rainn.org.

In the immediate aftermath of receiving an 11-game suspension, Deshaun Watson maintained his innocence Thursday.

The NFL and NFLPA determined the Browns quarterback will miss the first 11 games of the regular season and pay a $5 million fine after the league appealed disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson’s initial recommendation of a six-game suspension. He will also be required to undergo counseling.

Despite issuing his first public apology regarding the sexual harassment and assault accounts from massage therapists before playing in Cleveland’s preseason opener last week, Watson reiterated to reporters he will maintain his innocence of any wrongdoing while attempting to move forward.

“I’ve always stood on my innocence and always said that I’ve never assaulted anyone or disrespected anyone and I will continue to stand on that,” Watson said. “But at the same time, I have to continue to push forward with my life and my career and, for us to be able to move forward, I have to be able to take steps and put pride to the side. I’m going to continue to stand on my innocence and keep pushing forward and I’ve always stood on not disrespecting or sexually assaulting anyone.”

When asked what he is apologizing for if he believes he is innocent, Watson said he’s “apologizing for everyone that was affected (by) this situation” and noted that he’s “apologized to all women.” The 26-year-old recently settled all but one of the 25 lawsuits filed against him dating back to March 2021; the number was reduced to 24 in April after one of the women dropped her case due to privacy concerns. Watson and his legal team reached settlements on 20 active cases in June and settled with three of the remaining four plaintiffs ahead of Robinson’s ruling on Aug. 1.

Watson said the decision to settle the cases and accept the latest punishment was done more so with the goal of moving forward in mind.

“Yeah I’m moving on with my career, with my life and I’m going to continue to stand on my innocence,” Watson said. “Just because settlements and things like that happen doesn’t mean that a person is guilty for anything. I feel like a person has an opportunity to stand on their innocence and prove that, and we’ve proved that on the legal side and we’re just going to continue to push forward as an individual and as a person.”



In her 16-page report detailing her recommendation for Watson’s suspension, Robinson labeled his pattern of conduct as “more egregious than any before reviewed by the NFL.” Watson, who has long denied all accounts of disrespecting and sexually assaulting any woman, said Thursday he plans to find solace within himself rather than dwell on Robinson’s assessment.

“I know who I am,” he said. “I know what type of person I am. I know the character of person that I was raised to be and I’ve always been, so that’s the biggest thing for me is continuing to show who Deshaun Watson really is and the people that meet me and surround me, they’ll figure out who I really am too.”

As he continues to try to rehabilitate his public image, Watson also addressed those who will criticize him for staunchly standing on his innocence.

“I have to do what’s best for Deshaun Watson at the end of the day,” he said. “And I know what happened, I was in those situations, but I have to continue to push forward and keep moving forward.”

Watson also divulged to reporters that he intends to tell his side of the story but declined to get into any specifics.

“That’s definitely the plan. That’s definitely the goal,” he said. “I feel like, through this whole process, we’ve been trying to tell my side of the story, but a lot of people wasn’t able to, or didn’t really pay too much attention to it but one day we will. Only time will tell.”

Watson has been the subject of an investigation into reports of sexual harassment and sexual assault that lasted well over a year. Detailed graphic accounts of sexual misconduct by Watson during massage therapy sessions range from Watson refusing to cover his genitals to the QB “touching [a plaintiff] with his penis and trying to force her to perform oral sex on him.” Watson did not face criminal charges after two Texas grand juries declined to indict him in the spring.

In regards to whether he’s confident that no more accusations will surface in the future, Watson told reporters he “can’t speak on that too much” before again reiterating his intention to move forward and continuing to grow.

Watson’s 11-game suspension is set to begin at the start of the regular season, though Browns coach Kevin Stefanski later confirmed he will not play in either of the Browns’ final two preseason games. As of now, Watson is expected to make his 2022 season debut on the road in Week 13, when the Browns face the Texans, his team for the first five years of his career, on Dec. 4.

When asked how he feels about facing his old team, Watson elected to turn his attention to the present, namely the Browns’ two joint practices with the Eagles to close the week. It’s unclear at this time what his involvement with the team will be while serving his suspension.

“Right now, that’s down the road. Right now I’m focusing on getting ready to practice against Philly and just focusing on being the best individual and get myself back in shape and getting ready and prepared for that moment whenever it comes,” he said.