Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said Thursday he expects running back James Robinson to be on the field for Week 1 vs. Washington.

Robinson participated in team sessions during practice this week as he continues to rehab an Achilles injury. He suffered the injury in Week 16 of the 2021 season.

"It's exciting for us as a staff because, like I said, other than him running on the side, we haven't really seen [Robinson] play football other than watching tape last year," Pederson said Thursday. “We're excited to get him back out there. ... It was good to see him make some of those moves and cuts, again, trying to progress him back slowly into work.”

Robinson has emerged as one of Jacksonville’s top playmakers since being signed as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He’s tallied 2,403 scrimmage yards and 18 touchdowns in two seasons, and he should split time in the backfield with former first-round pick Travis Etienne in ’22.

Jacksonville will look to rebound in 2022 after a dismal 3–14 campaign last year. The Jaguars have missed the playoffs in 13 of the last 14 seasons, including four straight last-place finishes in the AFC South.

