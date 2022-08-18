Jerry Jones Responds to Antonio Brown’s Interest in Cowboys

After free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown went viral last week for saying “tell Jerry Jones to call me,” the Cowboys owner has finally responded to the veteran receiver’s interest in joining the Dallas offense.

“We’re good,” Jones told TMZ.

“But we want to give these young guys a real chance to make this team,” Jones added.

Brown has not played in the NFL since last January, when he removed his shoulder pads and ran shirtless off the field in the middle of Tampa Bay’s 28–24 win over the New York Jets.

Brown was angered over the team’s treatment of his ankle injury, but the team had a differing view of the incident. Ultimately, Brown was released by the Bucs and has yet to be signed as the new season approaches.

Brown is a four-time, first-team All-Pro, but it’s clear that his best days are behind him. Since his last 1,000-plus yard-receiving season in 2018, Brown has only played 16 games total for the Patriots and Buccaneers, tallying 91 receptions for 1,084 yards and nine touchdowns.

