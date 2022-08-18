After the Buccaneers announced last week that quarterback Tom Brady would be taking time away from training camp for personal reasons, coach Todd Bowles was asked if there was a definitive timetable for his return.

Bowles told reporters on Thursday that there is not a firm timetable but that it’ll be after the Titans game on Saturday and that the team would revisit the situation then.

“We’ll see. We’ll talk about it next week,” Bowles said. “I’m not concerned abut it right now. We’re trying to practice against Tennessee and play a game. I said sometime after Tennessee. There’s no definitive date for me. We’ll keep in touch and find out.”

Brady and the Buccaneers reportedly agreed on the break prior to the beginning of training camp. Bowles discussed the agreement last week when he announced that Brady would be taking some time away.

“He’s gonna deal with some personal things,” Bowles said.

“This is something we talked about before training camp started. We allotted this time because he wanted to get in and get chemistry with the guys and go through two weeks of training camp knowing he wasn’t going to play the first two games.”

Despite this agreement that took place before training camp, it is unclear when Brady will return before the start of the regular season. What is clear is that Brady won’t be returning to Bucs’ camp until next week at the earliest.

