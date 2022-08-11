With news that Tom Brady will be absent from Buccaneers training camp through at least Aug. 20 due to personal reasons, details are beginning to emerge regarding why Brady will be missing practice time.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport joined the Pat McAfee Show on Thursday afternoon to disclose information regarding Brady’s absence.

“Here’s everything that I understand about this,” Rapoport began.

“It was planned. No one is worried. He’s fine. To my knowledge, it’s not a medical emergency related to him or, I believe, anyone close to him. I was told that everything is OK. The best description I got about this was that it is important to find a work life balance,” Rapoport said.

The absence of Brady through the second preseason game against the Titans was discussed with Tampa Bay’s front office and coaching staff before training camp, according to coach Todd Bowles.

“He’ll be back sometime around Tennessee,” Bowles said.

“He’s gonna deal with some personal things. This is something we talked about before training camp started. We allotted this time because he wanted to get in and get chemistry with the guys and go through two weeks of training camp knowing he wasn’t going to play the first two games.”

Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht added that Brady’s absence was “the least of [their] concerns.”

While Brady is out, Blaine Gabbert, Kyle Trask and Ryan Griffin will be taking snaps at quarterback in his stead.

