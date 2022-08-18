Dolphins Coach Makes Eye-Opening Statement on Tua Tagovailoa

The new Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel joined the Dan Le Batard Show to talk about the skills he’s witnessed from his quarterback Tua Tagovailoa so far.

The 2020 first round pick throws a football left-handed even though he is right-handed normally. To McDaniel, this allows the quarterback to throw extremely accurate balls.

“It's the most accurate, catchable ball I've ever seen,” McDaniel said.

This answer prompted Le Batard and his co-hosts Jon Weiner and Michael Ryan to further question McDaniel. Is the first-time head coach saying that Tagovailoa throws the most accurate football in the NFL right now, for example?

“He has these skills, that I’m not going to say in the league or ever, he’s the most accurate,” McDaniel explained. “I’m saying, what I’ve witnessed, if I was going to catch that football, that would be the accurate and most catchable.”

The 24-year-old quarterback already has a lot of pressure on him heading into his third NFL season, but McDaniels and others haven’t been afraid of hyping him up.

Videos have circulated various times this offseason of him throwing balls to newly signed wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The former Chiefs star even claims that Tagovailoa “is more accurate” than Patrick Mahomes.

Tagovailoa’s two-year completion rate sits at 66.2% through 21 starts and two additional game appearances. Last season, he completed 67.8% of his passes for a total of 2,653 yards, 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

