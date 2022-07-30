Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has seen his fair share of headlines in the wake of his second NFL season. After Miami’s first-year head coach Mike McDaniel gave Tagovailoa his stamp of confidence in February, the Dolphins signal caller got a new wide receiver, Tyreek Hill, to help further elevate their offense next season.

When it comes to Tagovailoa, it is no secret that he has struggled with the deep ball in his previous two seasons. In the 2021 season, Tagovailoa averaged 5.5 air yards per completion and ranked near the bottom of the league among signal-callers in terms of yards per attempt. He even caught some criticism earlier in the offseason when a video the team posted a video of a seemingly underthrown deep ball to Hill. However, Hill’s confidence in his quarterback is strong, even saying that “it’s gonna be a lot of people taking their words back” on how people previously criticized Tagovailoa.

During the team’s practice at training camp on Saturday, Tagovailoa launched a 65-yard dart to Hill as the last play of the day, drawing a roar of excitement from fans.

Tagovailoa completed 263 passes for just 2,653 passing yards last season, but perhaps his new receiving weapon could help Miami unlock another gear.

More NFL Coverage: