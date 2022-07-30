Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL
Ryan Kerrigan to Retire With the Washington Commanders
Ryan Kerrigan to Retire With the Washington Commanders

Tua Tagovailoa Launches 65-Yard Dart to Tyreek Hill at Dolphins Camp

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has seen his fair share of headlines in the wake of his second NFL season. After Miami’s first-year head coach Mike McDaniel gave Tagovailoa his stamp of confidence in February, the Dolphins signal caller got a new wide receiver, Tyreek Hill, to help further elevate their offense next season.

When it comes to Tagovailoa, it is no secret that he has struggled with the deep ball in his previous two seasons. In the 2021 season, Tagovailoa averaged 5.5 air yards per completion and ranked near the bottom of the league among signal-callers in terms of yards per attempt. He even caught some criticism earlier in the offseason when a video the team posted a video of a seemingly underthrown deep ball to Hill. However, Hill’s confidence in his quarterback is strong, even saying that “it’s gonna be a lot of people taking their words back” on how people previously criticized Tagovailoa.

During the team’s practice at training camp on Saturday, Tagovailoa launched a 65-yard dart to Hill as the last play of the day, drawing a roar of excitement from fans.

Tagovailoa completed 263 passes for just 2,653 passing yards last season, but perhaps his new receiving weapon could help Miami unlock another gear.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

More NFL Coverage:

Breaking
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

YOU MAY LIKE

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith takes part in drills at training camp.
Play
NFL

Falcons Practice Ends After Two Fights Break Out

The second fight reportedly broke out on the final play of practice.

By Madison Williams5 hours ago
Bears center Olin Kreutz.
NFL

Kreutz Confirms He’s Out at NBC Sports Chicago After CHGO Incident

The six-time Pro Bowler previously worked on the ‘Football Aftershow’ where he provided analysis of the Bears.

By Wilton Jackson12 minutes ago
May 29, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart (30) dribbles the ball against the New York Liberty at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
WNBA

Stewart Helps Storm Beat Mystics to Clinch WNBA Playoff Berth

The four-time All-Star finished with a team-high 18 points in Seattle’s win over Washington on Sunday.

By Associated Press59 minutes ago
Jul 29, 2022; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints helmet on the ground with a Guardian Cap on the top during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
NFL

Guardian Cap Use a Concern for Watt, Saleh Early in Training Camp

The soft shells over helmets are designed to prevent head injuries in the practices leading up to the regular season.

By Mike McDaniel2 hours ago
Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) drops back to pass during practice at Buffalo’s training camp.
NFL

Bills Camp Gets Heated After QB Josh Allen Was Bumped

A scuffle broke out after the star signal-caller was hit after the whistle.

By Zach Koons3 hours ago
Ohio State football players line up in the tunnel
College Football

Four-Star QB Brock Glenn Commits to Ohio State Football

The blue-chip quarterback adds to Ohio State’s top-ranked class.

By Mike McDaniel2 hours ago
New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge (99) follows through on a two run home run against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday, July 30, 2022.
MLB

Aaron Judge Becomes Second Fastest Player to Reach 200 HRs

The Yankees outfielder also became the team’s first player to hit 42 home runs before the month of August.

By Madison Williams2 hours ago
Diamondbacks outfielder David Peralta warms up in the on deck circle.
MLB

Rays Trading for Diamondbacks OF David Peralta, per Report

Tampa Bay is adding some left-handed power to its lineup.

By Daniel Chavkin2 hours ago