The NFL fined Jets linebacker Quincy Williams $10,609 for a late hit on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts as he was going out of bounds, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The hit occurred during the opening drive of the first quarter of the preseason game between the two teams last Friday.

Hurts was scrambling to the right sideline when Williams lit up Hurts, sending him to the ground with his helmet coming off. By the time Williams made the vicious hit, Hurts was already out of bounds. Williams was penalized for unnecessary roughness on the play.

While Hurts said plays of that nature “happen” during games, head coach Robert Saleh’s called Williams’s hit “egregiously awful” and that his linebacker knows better following the Jets’ 24-21 win.

“Those are the plays that Quincy has to get out of his game if he wants to become the linebacker that I think he can be, that we all think he can be,” Salah said after the game. “It’s one thing to make a mistake in the game, it’s another thing to make a mistake that leads to points, touchdowns.”

Williams, in agreement with Saleh, told ESPN’s Rich Cimini that it was an error on his part and a “dumb” decision.

“I should’ve slowed down,” Williams said. “It was like one of those learning moments. … I wasn’t paying attention to where the sideline was.”

