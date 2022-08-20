Panthers rookie quarterback Matt Corral left Friday night’s preseason game against the Patriots early after injuring his left foot in the fourth quarter of Carolina’s 20–10 loss.

Corral was scheduled to play the entirety of the fourth for the Panthers, but limped off the field during the team’s second series of the quarter. PJ Walker, who played the first and the third quarters, replaced him under center.

According to the Panthers, Corral underwent X-rays after coming off the field. He later left the locker room with a walking boot on his left foot.

The Panthers had not revealed the results of the X-rays as of Saturday morning.

The injury brought a premature end to a rather rocky night for Corral. The former Ole Miss quarterback went 9-of-15 for 58 yards and failed to lead Carolina on any scoring drives during his time on the field.

However, Panthers coach Matt Rhule said that he saw a fair number of “teaching moments” for the first-year signal-caller.

“Those were invaluable reps for Matt,” Rhule said in a postgame press conference. “There’s going to be a time when he has to lead a drive coming out of someone’s end zone, with the crowd being like that, getting guys in the huddle, making sure they have the snap count, and making sure we’re not false starting.”

Corral, a third-round pick in this year’s draft, started at Ole Miss for three seasons from 2019 to ’21. He ended his career with the Rebels completing 67.3% of his passes and having thrown for 8,281 yards with 57 touchdowns and 23 interceptions in 37 games.

