Giants Coach Brian Daboll Discusses Block That Injured Kayvon Thibodeaux

After New York’s first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux suffered a sprained MCL after taking a cut block to his right knee Sunday night against Cincinnati, Giants coach Brian Daboll was asked if he thought the block constituted a dirty play.

“Well that’s the rules,” Daboll said. “You know, if they can. ... if they allow it, you know we do it as well with tight ends and fullbacks going back to the line of scrimmage, so we gotta do a good job playing it. It’s a tough block, but whatever the rules are, those are the rules.”

Thibodeaux avoided major injury, but the discussion that has permeated after the play has been whether or not cut blocks should be legal at all.

ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III believes they should be banned, he tweeted on Sunday night.

Whether the league ever moves to ban the cut blocks is moot to the Giants coach in the present moment, as even with the poor result of the play for his defensive end on Sunday night, he has chosen to discuss the rule, not if the play was dirty itself.

