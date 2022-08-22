Raiders Owner Mark Davis Says He Doesn’t Remember Details of Nixed Tom Brady Deal
After UFC president Dana White dropped the bombshell that Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski almost joined the Raiders in 2020, the internet had a field day. However, Raiders and Aces owner Mark Davis appears to barely remember the deal that never was.
“I heard about [White’s comments],” Davis told the Las Vegas Review-Journal Sunday. “That was what—two to three years ago or something? I don’t know, man. Talk to Dana. I remember that Tom Brady went to Tampa Bay. That’s basically what I remember.
“I have no idea,” Davis continued. “Dana has the stories. I love Dana. He is a great, great promoter. Why would this make me upset? I was busy watching [the Raiders beat the Dolphins 15-13] and the basketball game [Saturday].”
White told the story Saturday during an appearance on ESPN’s UFC 278 with The Gronks special where Gronkowski confirmed the story. At the time in 2020, Brady was looking for a new home and Gronkowski was in the midst of a year-long retirement despite plans to return to the NFL with Brady. But after former Raiders coach Jon Gruden changed his mind at the last second, the plans for a reunion in Las Vegas were firmly dashed.
“I worked to put that deal together for Brady and Gronk to come to the Raiders,” White said. “And it was almost a done deal and, at the last minute, Gruden blew the deal up and said that he didn’t want ’em. All hell broke loose, man, it was crazy.”
