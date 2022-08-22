The Raiders are planning to release running back Kenyan Drake, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. He’ll be looking for his fourth team in three years.

Drake, 28, was drafted in the third round of the 2016 NFL draft out of Alabama by the Dolphins but was traded to the Cardinals in October ’19. That year, he had a career-high 1,162 yards from scrimmage with the Dolphins and Cardinals in 14 games played.

In 2020, he tallied 1,092 yards from scrimmage in 15 appearances for Arizona, but he signed with the Raiders in ’21 where he only started in two of his 12 appearances. Drake logged 545 yards from scrimmage and three total touchdowns.

Drake’s strength is as a dual-threat tailback in both the run and passing game, but it’s unlikely he’ll get the starting spot wherever he lands next despite his skillset. Still, at just 28 years old, he has plenty of football left in him as a strong veteran presence.

