Titans Add Defensive Back Ugo Amadi in Trade With Eagles

The Titans are adding a defensive back to their depth chart.

Tennessee announced it acquired Ugo Amadi and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Eagles for a ’24 sixth-round pick.

This is the second time that Amadi has been traded in 10 days, as the Eagles just acquired him from the Seahawks last week for wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside.

Amadi is entering his fourth season in the NFL, as Seattle drafted him in the fourth round of the 2019 draft. In the last three seasons, Amadi has played in 47 games for the Seahawks, totaling 54 combined tackles, one interception and one forced fumble. He primarily served as a slot cornerback in Seattle but also has experience at safety.

With this trade, Amadi also has a chance to play closer to home, having grown up and attended high school in Nashville. He will likely slot in behind Caleb Farley and Kristian Fulton on the Titans’ cornerback depth chart.

