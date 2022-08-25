Cowboys Legend Wants Jerry Jones to Listen to Former Players on Ring of Honor

The Cowboys Ring of Honor is littered with star players and all-time greats but for so long fans have been vocal about one person who has yet to be given the honor: Jimmy Johnson. That sentiment is not lost on Dallas legend Drew Pearson, who has a message for team owner Jerry Jones.

“Time for Jerry to put Jimmy in,” Pearson told The Dallas Morning News. “And (Ed) ‘Too Tall’ (Jones), Harvey Martin, Charlie Waters, John Niland. Look at their records. Come on. They’re all big contributors to Dallas Cowboys football history, as are other guys.

“The thing about it is we wish there was a Ring of Honor committee where we can offer suggestions to Jerry,” he continued. “You don’t have to do what we say; just listen to us, who we think we’re contributors to our success coming through the ’70s and ’80s.”

Pearson was inducted into the Cowboys Ring of Honor in 2011 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020 after a long wait as a senior member. He was a wide receiver in Dallas for his entire 11-year career where he won a Super Bowl and was named first-team All-Pro three times.

He made the case for former Cowboys defensive ends Ed “Too Tall” Jones and Harvey Martin, along with former safety Charlie Waters and former offensive lineman John Niland. All of them except Niland played their entire careers for the Cowboys. Johnson coached the legendary Cowboys teams of the 90s to back-to-back Super Bowl wins and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020. He and Jones eventually had a falling out which led to him leaving the team, but Pearson wants to see him honored.

“You give it your best, which I did, and you hope for the best,” Pearson told The Dallas Morning News. “That’s all you can do. So whatever happened happens … Do I think Jimmy should be in there? Of course he should be in there. And do I think Jimmy will eventually be in. Yes, I do.”

