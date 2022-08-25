Giants WR Sterling Shepard Returns to Practice After Achilles Tear

A little over eight months after Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard suffered a torn Achilles during a Week 15 game last season, he was able to return to practice on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old finally passed a physical this week, allowing him to be removed from the PUP list and receive a green light to return to practice. It is good timing for his return, as this is the Giants’ last full week of practice before the regular season kicks off in a couple weeks.

“It felt great just being back on the field,” Shepard said, via Giants Country. “It’s a blessing. Especially when you go through an injury like that, and you’ve been on the sidelines for so long watching those guys get after it, you got to take every day and cherish them because you never know when you have to sit out that long. So, I was just blessed to be out there and happy to be out there with my guys.”

First-year coach Brian Daboll didn’t officially say if Shepard is expected to be ready by Week 1, but that’s what he’s hoping for. He said it all depends how Shepard performs in these last practices and if he feels 100% ready to compete on the field.

The wide receiver seems to be on the same page as his coach, as his goal is to be ready by the team’s first regular-season game on Sunday, Sept. 11 vs. the Titans.

“That’s what I’ve worked my tail off for, so I’m hoping that’s the case,” Shepard said when asked if he will play in Week 1. “I just have to keep doing my thing day-by-day, and we’ll see what happens.”

In seven appearances last season, Shepard finished with 36 catches on 53 attempts for 366 yards and one touchdown.

