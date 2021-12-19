Giants Receiver Sterling Shepard Suffered Torn Achilles
East Rutherford, N.J.: New York Giants receiver Sterling Shepard, who fell to the ground on a play with 1:33 left in the Giants' 21-6 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, has suffered a torn Achilles tendon, the Giants announced.
Shepard, who had caught two out of six pass targets for 15 yards at that point in the game, was injured after taking a couple of steps after the snap. He immediately grabbed the back of his left leg as he writhed in pain before a cart came out to take him back to the locker room for further evaluation.
“We really hate it for Shep," said quarterback Jake Fromm. "From what I’ve seen, and learned from him, he’s one of the hardest workers on the team. I really hate it for him. He has a lot of life and leadership on the offense. Sending a lot of prayers and just wishing him the best.”
An injury-filled season comes to an end for the Giants' longest tenured player.
It's been a rough year for Shepard, who will miss the final three games of this season. After a positive training camp and preseason, he suffered a hamstring strain in a Week 3 loss to the Falcons that cost him two games and the Week 7 game against the Panthers when the injury flared out.
He then injured his quad in a Week 8 loss to the Chiefs that cost him four more games.
Shepard, who finished his season with 34 receptions for 351 yards and a touchdown, is due to count for $12.495 million on next year's cap. His future with the team was cloudy after the Giants drafted Kadarius Toney, who can play Shepard's role.
