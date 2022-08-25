Editors’ note: This story contains accounts of sexual assault. If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or at https://www.rainn.org.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski survived a scare when quarterback Jacoby Brissett came away holding his right hand after making a pass during an 11-on-11 drill in practice on Thursday.

Brissett’s hand appeared to have bounced off the helmet of a defensive lineman during the follow through of his pass. While the veteran quarterback dodged an injury and remained on the practice field, Stefanski was nearly ready to go into a rage.

“I was seeing red for a minute there,” Stefanski told reporters on Thursday. “It is a rule [not to contact the quarterback]. Our guys have done an awesome job all camp of staying away from the quarterback, and we just have to continue to do a good job there.”

Brissett sits as Cleveland’s QB1 as Deshaun Watson serves an 11-game suspension along with a $5 million fine. While Brissett has not taken a snap in the Browns prior preseason action against the Jaguars and Eagles, Stefanski said the 29-year-old will start Cleveland’s final preseason against the Bears on Saturday.

Brissett, who signed a one-year deal with the Browns this offseason, is no stranger to living the next-man-up mentality. As a rookie in ’16, Brissett stepped in for the Patriots as Tom Brady underwent a suspension for “Deflategate” and backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a shoulder injury.

Then in ’19, Brissett became the starter for the Colts when former quarterback Andrew Luck announced his retirement. Brissett also replaced injured Dolphins starter Tua Tagovailoa in Week 2 of the ’21 season. “It’s been my situation throughout my career,” Brissett previously told ESPN’s Jake Trotter. “Always been ready to go, whenever my number is called.”

Meanwhile, Watson will not return for a regular season game until Dec. 4 against the Texans, his former team. Watson’s suspension comes after the league’s investigation and consequent hearing on the sexual harassment and assault allegations levied against him that lasted well over a year. More than two dozen women have detailed graphic accounts of sexual harassment and sexual assault that occurred during massage therapy sessions. The accounts range from Watson allegedly refusing to cover his genitals to the quarterback “touching [a plaintiff] with his penis and trying to force her to perform oral sex on him.”

