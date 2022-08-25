Jets Wide Receiver Denzel Mims Requests Trade, Agent Says

Jets secondary wide receiver Denzel Mims requested a trade, his agent Ron Slavin said Thursday, per the New York Post’s Brian Costello.

The 24-year-old has started 11 games in his two-year NFL career thus far. His limited experience on the starting squad is what led Mims and his agent to request a trade.

“It’s just time,” Slavin said, via the Post. “Denzel has tried in good faith but it’s clear he does not have a future with the Jets. Denzel vowed to come back better than ever this season and he worked extremely hard in the offseason to make that happen. Still, he has been given no opportunities to work with the starting offense to get into a groove with them. We feel at this point a trade is our only option since the Jets have repeatedly told us they will not release him.”

With only two weeks until the regular season kicks off, this leaves Mims little time to navigate trade options before play begins. A trade can be made until Nov. 1, this year’s deadline.

It’s unclear what Mims’s role will be on the team as he awaits potential trade offers.

Through his two seasons, the former Baylor wideout has caught 31 passes on 67 attempts for 490 yards and zero touchdowns.

