Former Browns center JC Tretter announced his retirement from the NFL after nine seasons on Thursday after he was unable to find a team to sign with for the 2022 season.

Tretter, who was released by the Browns this offseason after battling an ongoing knee injury, believes his role as the NFL Players Association’s president played a role in not receiving interest from any teams.

When speaking with Sports Illustrated's Alex Prewitt, Tretter said he reached out to the Vikings and several other teams this offseason, but Minnesota “never returned our call.”

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell was asked about Tretter’s comments on Thursday, specifically about his contact with the Vikings. The coach appeared unaware of any discussion regarding Tretter joining the team.

“That’s a tough question to answer, because as far as I’m concerned, that’s news to me,” O’Connell said, via Inside the Vikings. “I know Kwesi [Adofo-Mensah] and myself have not had any dialogue with JC. If somebody in this building did, it didn’t make it to me—or Kwesi, for that matter.”

O’Connell was also asked about Tretter’s role as NFLPA president and if he thinks that had anything to do with him not being signed to a team.

“Obviously, as a former player, he in a lot of ways represents me, as well, as the NFLPA president,” O’Connell said. “So I have a ton of respect for him—not only in that role, but as a player, as well. I know the O-Line coach in Cleveland [Bill Callahan] pretty well, and I know he’s one of the best in this league. He’s been coached up by him, and he had a lot of really good things to say about JC over his time in Cleveland. Lot of respect for the player, but unfortunately I can’t really speak to that because, like I said, I’m not aware of any of those conversations. It was news to me to hear it. I did hear it, though.”

