Saints’ Trevor Penning Needs Surgery on Torn Foot Ligament, per Report

Saints offensive tackle needs surgery to repair a torn ligament in his foot and will be out indefinitely, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reports. It was originally reported that Penning had turf toe, but an MRI revealed something more severe.

Penning first suffered the injury during Friday night’s game vs. the Chargers when Juwan Johnson ran into him during a play. He needed to be helped off the field and would not be able to return.

The Saints drafted Penning in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft out of Northern Iowa. Penning is known for his fiery personality, as he started a fight in three straight practices earlier this training camp.

The offensive lineman was preparing as the backup offensive tackles, with James Hurst and Ryan Ramczyk starting at left and right tackle, respectively. Now, the Saints offensive tackle depth thins out, as Landon Young and Lewis Kidd are the next two tackles on the team’s depth chart.

