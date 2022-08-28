Two weeks ahead of their season opener, the Dolphins are nearing a move to bolster their defensive line.

Miami has reached an agreement to sign defensive end Trey Flowers, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The terms of the deal are not yet known.

Flowers, 29, has spent the past three seasons with the Lions following four years with the Patriots. The veteran defender has been limited to just 14 total games over the past two seasons with various injuries. When healthy, though, he’s a proven difference-maker at a key position.

From 2016 to ’19, Flowers averaged 15 games and seven sacks per season, helping to anchor two Super Bowl-winning seasons with New England in 2016 and ’18. Flowers thrived in 2016, his first season receiving regular playing time, culminating with a team-high 2.5 sacks in New England’s Super Bowl LI win over the Falcons. He posted a career-high 7.5 sacks in ’18, making 15 starts with 57 total tackles.

Flowers was a fourth-round pick by the Patriots in 2015. He signed a five-year, $90 million deal with the Lions following the 2018 season, but was released in March.

