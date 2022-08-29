The Jaguars are trading wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. to the Panthers, Carolina announced Monday. In exchange, the Panthers said they traded “undisclosed draft compensation” for Shenault.

With the season less than two weeks away, the Panthers add another weapon for new quarterback Baker Mayfield. The Jaguars had been open to dealing Shenault for a while, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Shenault was selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft out of Colorado and tallied 1,219 receiving yards and five touchdowns in his two seasons in Jacksonville. He appeared in 30 total games and started 22 of them. He failed to score a touchdown last season, as the Jaguars finished with an NFL-worst 3–14 record.

Shenault will be reunited with Carolina offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo, who served as the quarterbacks coach in Jacksonville during his rookie year.

The Panthers will start their season on Sept. 11 at 1 p.m. ET at home against the Browns.

