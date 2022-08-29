Legendary Offensive Coordinator Ernie Zampese Dies at 86

Ernie Zampese, a former NFL offensive coordinator best known for his time with the Chargers and the Cowboys, has died at the age of 86.

Zampese, who also spent time with the Rams and Washington during his 24 years in the NFL, was considered one of the most innovative offensive minds of his generation. Earlier this summer, he was recognized by the Pro Football Hall of Fame with an Award of Excellence.

Former Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman said in his Hall of Fame induction speech in 2006 that Zampese was “one of the best offensive minds and greatest people that this game has ever known.”

Aikman paid tribute to his former offensive coordinator again on Monday.

“Lost a good one today,” Aikman wrote on Instagram. “Ernie Zampese was one of the brightest offensive minds in the history of the game - many of his offensive concepts are still being used to this day.”

Zampese began his career in coaching in 1962 when John Madden hired him as an assistant at Hancock Junior College in California. He then worked as an assistant coach at Cal Poly (1966) and San Diego State (1967–76) before joining the NFL ranks as a scout for the Jets from 1977 to ’78.

Zampese joined Dan Coryell’s staff with the Chargers in 1979. In various roles with the club, including as associate head coach and offensive coordinator, Zampese oversaw a high-powered Chargers offense that led the NFL in passing almost every year that he was with the team until he departed after the ’86 season.

After his stint in San Diego, Zampese worked as the offensive coordinator for the Rams (1987–93), Cowboys (1994–97) and Patriots (1998–99) before serving as an offensive consultant with the Cowboys (2000–01), Rams (2002) and Washington (2004).

Zampese’s son, Ken, is currently the quarterbacks coach for the Commanders.

“We mourn the loss of Ernie Zampese, father of QB coach Ken Zampese, and one of the most innovative offensive minds throughout his long NFL coaching career,” the Commanders tweeted Monday. “Our hearts are with Ken and the entire Zampese family.”