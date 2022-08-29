The Titans have released veteran punter Brett Kern, a three-time Pro Bowler and the organization’s longest-tenured player, ahead of this week’s final roster cuts, the team announced Monday.

“Brett embodies everything we look for in players for the Tennessee Titans,” Titans GM Jon Robinson said in a statement. “He has been at the top of his game for a long time in this league, has been an outstanding leader for us, and has been an excellent representation of the Titans in our community. I’m blessed to have worked with him, and on behalf of the entire organization, we wish him all the best moving forward.”

Kern, 36, has punted for the Titans since 2009 and is the organization’s all-time leading punter, with 923 career punts. He made three Pro Bowls (’17–19) during his 13 seasons with the franchise and was named a first-team All-Pro during the ’19 campaign.

He averaged 44.8 yards per punt last season.

“First and foremost, I want to say it has been an honor and a privilege to wear the two toned blue for the past 13 years,” Kern said in a statement posted to social media. “From the bottom of my heart, I can’t thank you enough for your love and support and allowing my family and I to call this beautiful city home.”

With Kern on his way out, the Titans plan to task Ryan Stonehouse with the team’s punting responsibilities. An undrafted free agent out of Colorado State, Stonehouse was competing with Kern for the gig and appeared to win the job with a tremendous effort in the preseason.

Stonehouse, 23, averaged 50.2 yards on 13 punts during the preseason. He belted a long of 68 yards and placed six of his punts inside the 20.

“I knew it was different when I first saw him punt a ball in April,” Kern said of Stonehouse after Tennessee’s final preseason game, per ESPN. “I’ve been in the league a long time and seen about three or four people hit a ball like he did. I’m beyond blessed for the years I been here and the friendships I’ve made and the brothers I’ve had for the rest of my life I’m thankful for that.”

