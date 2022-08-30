The Raiders are reportedly trading cornerback Trayvon Mullen to the Cardinals in exchange for a conditional seventh-round pick, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The selection could change to a sixth-round depending on Mullen’s playing time. However, if Mullen had not been traded, Las Vegas was going to release him, per Rapoport.

Mullen, who was selected at No.40 in the NFL draft, earned the starting job as the team’s outside cornerback halfway through the ’19 season. The former Clemson star started in 10 games in his rookie campaign and all 16 games in the ’20 season.

In ’20, Mullen recorded 64 tackles and 14 pass deflections and an interception. However, in the ’21 campaign, Mullen dealt with nagging toe and foot injuries, limiting him to five games. In those five appearances, Mullen posted 20 tackles, four pass deflections and an interception.

The cornerback position has been thin for the Cardinals. The addition of Mullen comes after the Cardinals released cornerbacks Josh Jackson and Jace Whittaker. Both moves took place well before Tuesday’s roster cuts.

Mullen, who missed most of training camp, is entering the final year of his four-year, $7.2 million rookie contract. The 24-year-old is slated to earn $2.54 million in ’22.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Arizona Cardinals coverage, go to All Cardinals.