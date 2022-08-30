The Eagles are waiving wide receiver and Olympic hurdler Devon Allen, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. The news was first reported by Matt Lombardo of Heavy on Sports.

Despite the move to trim down its roster to 53 players for the beginning of the season, it’s reportedly likely that Allen with stay with the organization and make the practice squad.

Allen was a star athlete with Oregon where he was a part of the team’s 2014 NCAA champion squad for the 110-meter hurdles. He played wideout for the Ducks for three seasons before suffering several knee injuries and eventually completely devoting himself to track.

However, he decided to attend Oregon’s Pro Day in April where he impressed the Eagles with a 4.35 40-yard dash so much that they decided to give him a shot at making the team as a 27-year-old rookie.

In June, at the World Outdoor Track and Field Championship, he was disqualified from the men’s 110m hurdles final for a false start. The latest move by Philadelphia makes for a disappointing summer for Allen, but he still may have a shot of playing in an NFL game.

For more Philadelphia Eagles coverage, go to Eagles Today.