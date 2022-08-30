The Texans are releasing running back Marlon Mack, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The move all but guarantees that rookie Dameon Pierce will become the team’s new starting tailback.

Mack played his first five seasons with the Colts after being drafted out of South Florida in ’17. While in Indianapolis, he started in 23 of his 47 games played. He tore his achilles in the first week of the 2020 season and only appeared in six games in ’21.

Throughout his time with the Colts, he tallied 2,484 rushing yards and scored four total touchdowns, two of them being on the ground. He signed with Houston in April and during the team’s final preseason game against the 49ers on Thursday, he rushed for 55 yards on 10 carries.

Pierce was selected was selected in the fourth round of April’s NFL draft after a standout career with Florida. He has impressed in training camp and it appears he will see plenty of playing time in 2022 now that Mack is off the roster.

