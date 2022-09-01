Cowboys Assign Tony Romo’s No. 9 to Offensive Player for First Time

Ever since Tony Romo retired in 2016, the Cowboys have shied away from assigning his No. 9 to an offensive player. That is, until now.

According to Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News, wide receiver KaVontae Turpin will wear No. 9 after he made the final 53-man roster this week. Turpin, who wore No. 2 in the preseason, will be the second player to wear Romo’s former number, along with linebacker Jaylon Smith, who wore it last year.

With the NFL changing the uniform rules last season, more players can wear single digits besides quarterbacks, kickers and punters. Therefore, it was only a matter of time that an offensive player was going to take the No. 9 with it now available.

Romo is the Cowboys all-time leader in passing yards, passing touchdowns and second in passing completions and attempts. Dallas doesn’t officially retire numbers, but the team tries to avoid assigning three specific numbers: Troy Aikman’s No. 8, Roger Staubach's No. 12 and Emmitt Smith’s No. 22.

