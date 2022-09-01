The Panthers announced Thursday quarterback Sam Darnold is going to the injured reserve list after suffering a high ankle sprain during the team’s preseason finale against the Bills on Friday. As a result, Darnold will miss at least the first four games of the season.

Darnold was carted off the field after he got rid of the ball during a play but a defender got there late. The defender brought him to the ground but landed on his right ankle, causing it to contort. Darnold finished the game with 49 passing yards after completing 5-of-11 passes in the eventual 21–0 win.

Despite the move, Carolina will still be well off under center. Darnold lost out on the starting spot after Baker Mayfield won the job during training camp. As a result of Daronld’s move to the injured reserve list, the Panthers used the extra roster spot to sign kicker Eddy Piñeiro.

Darnold won’t be eligible to return until Week 5 when the Panthers host the 49ers on Oct. 9 at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.

