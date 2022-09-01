Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has reached a massive five-year, $245 million contract extension with the team, according to multiple reports. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the news.

The deal reportedly includes $165 million guaranteed and binds Wilson, the former Seahawks quarterback turned Denver signal-caller following a trade in March, to the Broncos for seven years and $296 million.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the deal was five months in the making. Denver was waiting for its new owners to come in and quickly understand the situation and cap space, per Rapoport. Now heading into the 2022 season, Wilson will be compensated handsomely.

Wilson was part of a blockbuster trade that sent quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive end Shelby Harris, two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a fifth round to Seattle. Denver got Wilson and a fourth-round pick in the deal.

Wilson is entering his first year in Denver after 10 seasons at the helm of Seattle. The nine-time Pro Bowler led the Seahawks to a 43–8 win over the Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII. In 2021, the 33-year-old threw for 3,113 yards, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions on 259 completions.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Broncos coverage, check out Mile High Huddle.