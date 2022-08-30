Skip to main content

Denver Broncos Announce Initial 53-Man Roster

The Denver Broncos are ready for the war of attrition that is the 2022 regular season.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Denver Broncos' initial 53-man roster is set. But all is not what it seems. 

More on that in a moment. 

The Broncos made some tough calls, waiving a trio of recent draft picks in DL McTelvin Agim, OL Netane Muti, and WR Seth Williams, as well as QB Josh Johnson and a player many in media penciled onto the roster — WR Kendall Hinton. 

The Broncos kept two injured players on the initial 53-man roster, but according to 9NEWS' Mike Klis, they'll be placed on injured reserve on Wednesday, which means rookie third-round TE Greg Dulcich and CB Michael Ojemudia will miss at least the first four games of the regular season. If the Broncos IR'd them before Wednesday, they'd be done for the season per NFL rules. 

Taking the place of Dulcich and Ojemudia on Wednesday, per Klis, will be DL Mike Purcell and TE Eric Tomlinson, both of whom were released for 'procedural' reasons. 

As you'll see, the Broncos loaded up on speed at wide receiver, and invested some numbers in outside linebacker. Without further ado, here's the Broncos' initial 53-man roster. 

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Quarterbacks (2)

Russell Wilson, Brett Rypien

Running Backs (3)

Javonte Williams, Melvin Gordon, Mike Boone

Wide Receivers (6)

Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler, Montrell Washington, Tyrie Cleveland, and Jalen Virgil (Virgil keeps Denver's undrafted rookie tradition alive 18 of the last 19 years)

Tight Ends (4)

Albert Okwuegbunam, Greg Dulcich, Eric Saubert, Andrew Beck (also a FB)

Offensive Tackles (4)

Garett Bolles, Billy Turner, Calvin Anderson, Cam Fleming

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Interior O-line (5)

Lloyd Cushenberry III, Dalton Risner, Quinn Meinerz, Graham Glasgow, Luke Wattenberg

Defensive Line (5)

Dre'Mont Jones, DeShawn Williams, D.J. Jones, Eyioma Uwazurikie, Matt Henningsen

Outside Linebackers (6)

Bradley Chubb, Randy Gregory, Baron Browning, Nik Bonitto, Jonathon Cooper, Aaron Patrick

Inside Linebackers (4)

Josey Jewell, Jonas Griffith, Alex Singleton, Justin Strnad

Cornerbacks (5)

Patrick Surtain II, Ronald Darby, K'Waun Williams, Essang Bassey, Damarri Mathis, Michael Ojemudia

Safeties (5)

Justin Simmons, Kareem Jackson, Caden Sterns, P.J. Locke, Delarrin Turner-Yell

Specialists (3)

Brandon McManus (K), Corliss Waitman (P), Jacob Bobenmoyer (LS)

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

In This Article (1)

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jalen Virgil (17) runs back a kick off against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Highmark Stadium.
News

Broncos Announce Initial 53-Man Roster

By Chad Jensen
Denver Broncos defensive tackle McTelvin Agim (95) on the sidelines before a pre-season against the Buffalo Bills game at Highmark Stadium.
News

Gut Reaction: Broncos Cut DL McTelvin Agim

By Chad Jensen
Denver Broncos linebacker Malik Reed (59) celebrates after making atackle against the Los Angeles Rams in the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Report: Broncos Trade OLB Malik Reed to Steelers in Pick-Swap Deal

By Zack Kelberman
Denver Broncos quarterback Josh Johnson (11) drops back to pass the ball against the Minnesota Vikings in the second half at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Report: Broncos Release QB Josh Johnson, Brett Rypien Wins

By Chad Jensen
Denver Broncos president Damani Leech before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

New Broncos' President Evaluates Future of Mile High Stadium

By Chad Jensen
Denver Broncos linebacker Baron Browning (56) picks up a fumble and runs for a touchdown with Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Blake Brandel (64) giving chase in the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Broncos 23, Vikings 13: The Good, Bad & Ugly

By Mike Evans
Ja'Wuan James
News

Report: Broncos Settle Ja'Wuan James' Grievance Lawsuit

By Bob Morris
USATSI_18941745
News

Broncos Final Roster Cut-Down Tracker

By Chad Jensen
Denver Broncos punter Sam Martin (6) punts the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
News

Report: P Sam Martin Released by Broncos After Refusing Pay Cut

By Zack Kelberman