Saints safety Marcus Maye was arrested Thursday morning for his involvement in a road rage incident that occurred earlier this week, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Maye, 29, has been accused of pointing a firearm at another vehicle that was “occupied by several juvenile females” during an incident that took place Monday in Metairie, Louisiana, JPSO captain Jason Rivarde announced in a statement obtained by FOX 8 WVUE.

Rivarde said Maye is facing one count of aggravated assault with a firearm after an investigation into the matter determined he was the driver of a black SUV where the shots were fired. Maye was booked at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center in Gretna, La. and subsequently released after posting a $30,000 bond, according to Rivarde.

Maye’s attorney Eric Hessler later issued a statement via NFL Network regarding his client’s response to the arrest.

“Marcus vehemently denies the allegation from a motor vehicle incident, and looks forward to defending himself when all the facts come out,” Hessler said, per NFLN’s Tom Pelissero.

Maye, a 2017 second-round pick by the Jets, arrived to the Saints as a free agent this offseason after signing a three-year, $28.5 million contract in March. He is currently projected to be a starter for New Orleans after spending much of training camp rehabbing a torn Achilles he sustained in Week 9 of the 2021 season.