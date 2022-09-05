Jets coach Robert Saleh provided an update on quarterback Zach Wilson’s availability for Sunday’s Week 1 game vs. Ravens.

The second-year quarterback suffered a bone bruise and a torn meniscus during the first preseason game on Aug. 12. He underwent a successful knee surgery a few days later, which included a meniscus trim. He was expected to recover in two to four weeks.

On Monday, Wilson participated in a practice, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Saleh said Wilson “looked good” and “felt good,” but the team will monitor how Wilson’s knee will handle this week.

The Jets noted they will announce their Week 1 starting quarterback by Wednesday depending how Wilson progresses throughout the week.

If Wilson is not able to start against the Ravens in the team’s season opener, backup Joe Flacco is expected to start in his place. The 37-year-old previously started for the Ravens in 11 seasons, even leading the team to a win in Super Bowl XLVII. If Wilson can’t play on Sunday, Flacco will have quite the opportunity for a revenge game.

