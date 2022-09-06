With the 2022 season just two days away, Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson has yet to sign a long-term contract extension with the team. As NFL fans wait for a deal to get done, Ravens coach John Harbaugh was asked if there has been any talk of Jackson holding out this upcoming season until he gets a new deal.

“No,” Harbaugh told reporters, per ESPN. “Lamar has said he’s focused on the season, he’s under contract and he’s going to have the best season he can have. He’s hopeful to get a new contract and we’re hopeful to get him a new contract. All the rest of it is business. There is nothing other than coming to something that is mutually agreeable.”

Jackson, who does not have an agent and is representing himself during negotiations, is entering the final year of his current deal. If he and Baltimore don’t come to an agreement by March, the team will need to place him on the franchise tag or he’ll become an unrestricted free agent. Jackson would earn $45 million under the exclusive tag, per ESPN. He’s set to make $23.016 million in 2022.

Last year, Jackson missed five games but still was named to his second Pro Bowl. He finished the season with 2,882 passing yards, 767 rushing yards and 18 total touchdowns in his 12 games played.

