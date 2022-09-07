On Wednesday, the Cardinals announced that backup quarterback Colt McCoy is being played on the injured reserve list. He will miss at least the first four games of the season and third-string quarterback Trace McSorley is being bumped up the depth chart to become Kyler Murray’s new backup.

Wednesday’s release reads “McCoy has been dealing with an arm issue through much of training camp,” but it doesn’t specifically cite his injury. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the signal-caller strained his calf.

McCoy served as Murray’s backup last season but started three games in 2021 when he went down with an ankle injury. The 36-year-old led Arizona to two wins in Murray’s absence and finished the year with 740 passing yards and three touchdowns to one interception in his 99 attempts. Overall, he appeared in eight games.

But as long as Murray stays healthy, it’s unlikely that the injury will have a significant impact on the Cardinals. Arizona’s season starts at home Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET against the Chiefs.

More NFL Coverage: