Matt LaFleur Responds to Za’Darius Smith’s Critical Comments

After the Packers released Za’Darius Smith this offseason, the linebacker decided to open up about what went down in his last season in Green Bay after he suffered a back injury that cause him to miss most of the season. On Wednesday, Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur pushed back on Smith’s comments.

Smith signed a three-year deal with Packers’ division rival the Vikings shortly after being released. One of the reasons he chose to sign with a rivalry team is so that he can play Green Bay twice a year and prove them wrong.

The 29-year-old said he was “treated bad” while dealing with his back injury last season. He underwent back surgery after playing in last year’s Week 1 game. He then returned for the Packers’ playoff loss to the 49ers.

Smith detailed that no one was asking him how he was doing during his recovery process. Otherwise, he didn’t give many specifics as to why he believes he was treated poorly by the Packers.

LaFleur was asked about the situation on Wednesday, admitting that he remembers something different about what happened with Smith.

“I respect the crap out of Z as a player,” LaFleur said, via Packer Central. “He busted his butt, did a lot of great things. I think we may have a different perspective of how things transpired. So, I’ll just leave it at that.”

Smith’s Vikings will host the Packers on Sunday, Sept. 11 for their Week 1 matchup. The two teams will face each other again on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Green Bay.

