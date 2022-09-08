Aaron Rodgers Mocks NFC North Fan Bases Ahead of 2022 Season

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has no fear of sharing his thoughts about a given topic nor he is afraid of rip any NFL defense.

Those two beliefs were on full display Wednesday when Green Bay’s signal caller made an interesting comment about the NFC North teams that he competes against each year as prepares to start his 16th NFL season.

“All the other teams in the NFC North, it seems like every single year, I think their fanbase and their teams feel like, ‘This is our year to win the North,’” Rodgers said in the Packers locker room, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. “Hasn’t really been the case during my time, for the most part.”

Through Rodgers’s NFL career, the four-time MVP has recorded a 56-21-1 mark against teams in the NFC North. The All-Pro quarterback has thrown for 19,407 yards while competing 67.2% of his passes, 169 touchdowns and 25 interceptions against his division opponents in his career.

Green Bay will begin the 2022 NFL season on Sept. 11 against the Vikings. Rodgers, 38, will seek to add another victory to a long list of wins against his division opponents.

